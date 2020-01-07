S&P 500, Dow open slightly lower, chips support Nasdaq

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.20 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,639.18. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.42 points, or 0.14%, at 3,241.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.18 points, or 0.06%, to 9,076.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

