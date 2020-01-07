US Markets

S&P 500, Dow open slightly lower, chips support Nasdaq

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.20 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,639.18. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.42 points, or 0.14%, at 3,241.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.18 points, or 0.06%, to 9,076.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular