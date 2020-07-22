US Markets
IXIC

S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-U.S. ties worsen

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy.

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06%, at 3,255.34 after market open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.22 points, or 0.07%, to 10,687.58 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular