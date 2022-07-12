US Markets
S&P 500, Dow open lower as recession fears persist

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the health of the global economy with central banks around the world moving aggressively to tamp down inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.53 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 31,113.31. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.48 points, or 0.06%, at 3,851.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.29 points, or 0.42%, to 11,420.89 at the opening bell.

