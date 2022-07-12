S&P 500, Dow open lower as recession fears persist

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the health of the global economy with central banks around the world moving aggressively to tamp down inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.53 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 31,113.31. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.48 points, or 0.06%, at 3,851.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.29 points, or 0.42%, to 11,420.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.