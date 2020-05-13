S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

US Markets
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 62.62 points, or 0.26%, to 23,702.16 at the open.

The S&P 500 .SPX was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21%, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.49 points, or 0.04%, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.

