S&P 500, Dow open higher as yields inch lower on rate cut bets

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Friday as Treasury yields extended declines from the previous session after recent weak economic data supported bets of a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.35 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,964.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.31 points, or 0.03%, at 4,509.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.24 points, or 0.09%, to 14,101.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

