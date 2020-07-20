S&P 500, Dow open flat as COVID-19 cases climb

US Markets
Devik Jain Reuters
The S&P 500 and Dow indexes opened nearly flat on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases curbed risk appetite, with investors also hoping for more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy.

Futures tracking both the indexes turned marginally positive shortly before the open, as positive data from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N and German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O on their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.66 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 26,660.29, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.44 points, or 0.01%, at 3,224.29. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.83 points, or 0.22%, to 10,526.02 at the opening bell.

