News & Insights

Markets

S&P 500, Dow Log Longest Weekly Win Streak Since July

November 17, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored modest fourth-straight daily wins on Friday, while the Dow settled just above breakeven. All three major benchmarks saw a third consecutive week in the black, which hasn't happened for the Dow and S&P 500 since July, and for the Nasdaq since June. Softer-than-expected inflation data was a major driving force behind this week's rally, which brought forth the Cboe Volatility Index's (VIX) fourth-straight week in the red.

  • GitLab stock downgraded on risk-reward ratio.
  • Healthcare stock surges after big hospital sale.
  • Plus, more on the VIX's dismal week; GPS stages post-earnings surge; and a 0DTW options breakdown.
 

Closing Index Summary November 172023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 172023

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Amazon.com (AMZN) began cutting “several hundred” jobs in its Alexa division, amid cost-cutting efforts that have been underway since last year. (CNBC)
  2. Millions of gig workers may be getting left out of U.S. employment reports, per research for the Boston Federal Reserve labor market conference. (Reuters)
  3. Behind the "fear gauge's" downward spiral this week.
  4. Gap stock attracted bullish attention post-earnings.
  5. Everything you need to know about 0DTE options

Earnings November 172023

Unusual Options Activity November 172023

Oil Prices Mark 4th-Straight Weekly Loss

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, amid reports that Saudi Arabia could extend its voluntary production cut into 2024. Plus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) could cut up to 1 million barrels per day. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $2.99, or 4.1%, to close at $75.89 a barrel on the day. The commodity still marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss, though, shedding 1.7%.

Gold prices were lower, but still saw a 1.8% weekly win on the back of a weaker dollar and declining Treasury yields. December-dated gold shed $2.60, or 0.1%, to close at $1,984.70 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.