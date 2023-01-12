US Markets
S&P 500, Dow Jones open higher after December inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 12, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones opened higher on Thursday after further evidence of cooling inflation boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 74.85 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,047.86, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.96 points, or 0.20%, at 3,977.57.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped to 10,931.67 points at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

