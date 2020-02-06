US Markets

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on China tariff cut

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50% helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50% helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 97.73 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,388.58. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.23 points, or 0.31%, at 3,344.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.30 points, or 0.34%, to 9,540.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular