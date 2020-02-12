S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 130.41 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 29,406.75.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38%, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.66 points, or 0.52%, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

