S&P 500, Dow futures turn positive on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

July 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes pared early declines to trade marginally higher, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine offset concerns about the economic damage from a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections.

German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 15 points, or 0.06%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.25 points, or 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1, which were up before the report, hit session highs.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

