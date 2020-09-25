S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year
Sept 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.93 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,694.51, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.93 points, or 0.31%, at 3,236.66.
The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.19 points, or 0.08%, to 10,680.46 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc