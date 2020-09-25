S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.93 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,694.51, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.93 points, or 0.31%, at 3,236.66.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.19 points, or 0.08%, to 10,680.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

