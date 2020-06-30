US Markets
SPX

S&P 500, Dow dip at open on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998.

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.37 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 25,512.43, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.04 points, or 0.10%, at 3,050.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.13 points, or 0.01%, to 9,875.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular