S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,372.95.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.