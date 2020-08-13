US Markets
SPX

S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,372.95.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular