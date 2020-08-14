S&P 500 dips as retail sales growth slows

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped further away from record levels at the open on Friday as retail sales rose less than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.79 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 27,828.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.77 points, or 0.14%, at 3,368.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.27 points to 11,042.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

