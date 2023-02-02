S&P 500 Closes at 5-Month High After Meta Earnings

Thanks in large part to Meta Platforms' (META) post-earnings surge, the S&P 500 finished the session at a five-month high. The Nasdaq also closed with an impressive win, advancing triple digits ahead of several Big Tech quarterly reports. The Dow, meanwhile, shed nearly 40 points, even after jobs data came in better-than-expected.

Gold Prices Pare Losses as U.S. Dollar Gains Strength

Oil futures extended their slide Thursday, closing at their lowest mark in more than three weeks following yesterday's U.S. crude inventories reading. For the session, March-dated crude fell 53 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $75.88 per barrel.

Following the Federal Reserve's smallest rate hike since starting its hawkish campaign, gold prices brushed their highest intraday level in more than nine months; however, a rebounding greenback eventually pressured bullion before the session's end. April-dated gold lost $12, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,930.80 per ounce for the day.

