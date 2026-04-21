S&P 500 and Nasdaq Take a Breather as Apple Says Goodbye to Tim Cook

Key Points

Apple's 2%-3% drop is the largest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq due to the trillion-dollar stock's massive index weighting.

The Iran ceasefire expires Wednesday, making tomorrow's oil prices a key signal for market direction.

Diversification and long-term planning let you watch daily drama without needing to react to it.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

The market started Tuesday in fine form with modest gains for the major indexes in the first couple of hours. But the optimism didn't last. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, the three leading indexes were down by at least 0.5% instead.

These are still small moves, of course. None of the stocks with heavy weighting on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq-100, or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) made large moves today. The mildly bearish action was built on a plethora of shallow price drops (and a couple of larger jumps or drops, making minor ripples across the broader market). There wasn't much news from the Iranian front today, which explains the gentle market action.

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^SPX data by YCharts

Behind the numbers

Let's address the elephant in the room, or rather, the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the orchard. Longtime CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday that he'll be handing the CEO reins to John Ternus in September. Cook has roughly quintupled Apple's market cap since taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011.

Ternus has been at Apple since 2001, leading hardware engineering for key product lines like the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, so you shouldn't expect a sharp strategy shift. Filling Cook's gigantic shoes still won't be easy, so the stock market's nervous reaction makes sense. Even a 2%-3% change in Apple's share price can affect the cap-weighted index levels.

Now, the Dow is playing by different rules because it's price-weighted, which is a fancy way of saying that expensive stocks matter more regardless of company size. The high-priced financial services titan Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is down 1.5% and dragging on the index. At the same time, health insurance giant UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) is having an earnings-based party, surging 8.5% after crushing analyst estimates in Q1 2026.

The bigger picture

Tuesday's moves aren't long-term game changers. So the Dow's modest decline reflects these offsetting forces rather than any single catalyst driving widespread market sentiment.

The Iranian conflict still weighs on the global economy and nobody knows what tomorrow will bring. The two-week ceasefire that inspired a broad market surge expires on Wednesday, unless the Trump administration strikes a new deal with Iranian leaders.

Tomorrow's oil prices will be a quick way to measure how those talks are going. Lower prices would suggest more oil tanker traffic going through the Strait of Hormuz, while soaring costs per barrel mean the opposite. These are the times when diversification and long-term planning prove their worth, letting you watch the daily drama without needing to react to it.

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Anders Bylund has positions in UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.