S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit New Highs as Iran Worries Ease

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average traded solidly in the green as investors shook off worries of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Investors shook off worries of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The three major U.S. stock indexes traded solidly in the green in midday trading as investors shook off worries of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 214.62 points, or 0.7% as of 11:57 a.m. ET, shortly after President Donald Trump concluded his remarks on Iran’s Tuesday evening attack on two Iraqi bases where U.S. military personnel were stationed.

Trump said Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “standing down” and that the U.S. will place “punishing economic sanctions” on the country until it changes its behavior.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.7%, with both notching all-time highs. Oil ticked down, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling nearly 4.2%.

Midday Movers

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares were off 1.2% after a Ukraine-bound 737-800 NG jet crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran early Wednesday morning. The crash killed all 176 on board.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares plunged 6% after its fiscal first-quarter results came in under analyst expectations. The pharmacy chain brought in $34.3 billion in revenue, which was under the $34.6 billion analysts projected. Earnings of $1.37 a share were 4 cents lower than expected.

Constellation Brands (STZ) popped 3% after reporting fiscal third-quarter results that came in ahead of expectations. The beer, wine, and spirits company also boosted its guidance for its full-year.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.