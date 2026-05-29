S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Post Record Highs on US-Iran Truce Reports

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Thursday closed up +0.58%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) closed up +0.05%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +0.84%. June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) rose +0.59%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) rose +0.88%.

Stock indexes recovered from early losses on Thursday and settled higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbing to new all-time highs. Stocks rebounded after Axios reported that the US and Iran reached a deal to extend the ceasefire for sixty days and for negotiations to start on Iran's nuclear program, with President Trump still needing to approve the terms. The memorandum of understanding would state that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be "unrestricted," with Iran required to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days. Crude oil prices gave up a +3% advance on the news.

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Stocks initially moved lower on Thursday after fresh US attacks on Iran boosted crude oil prices and fueled doubt over whether an end to the war is imminent. The US struck Iranian military targets for the second time this week, and Kuwait said it responded to Iranian missile and drone threats.

Stocks also found support on Thursday amid Fed-friendly US economic news. The Apr core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose as expected. Also, April capital goods new orders unexpectedly declined, weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, and Q1 GDP was revised downward. In addition, Apr new home sales fell more than expected. The 10-year T-note yield gave up an early advance and is down -2 bp to 4.46%.

US weekly initial unemployment claims rose by +5,000 to 215,000, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of 211,000.

US Apr personal spending rose +0.5% m/m, right on expectations. Apr personal income was unchanged m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.4% m/m.

The US Apr core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose +3.3% y/y, right on expectations and the largest increase in 2.5 years.

US Apr capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft and parts unexpectedly fell -1.1% m/m versus expectations of a +0.4% m/m increase and the biggest decline in a year.

US Q1 GDP was revised downward to +1.6% (q/q annualized), weaker than expectations of no change at +2.0%. Q1 personal consumption was revised lower to +1.4% from the previously reported +1.6%, and the Q1 core PCE price index was revised upward to a 3-year high of +4.4% from the previously reported +4.3%.

US Apr new home sales fell -6.2% m/m to 622,000, weaker than expectations of 660,000.

Hawkish Fed comments were negative for stocks and bonds. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said inflation is headed in the wrong direction and she would be prepared to raise interest rates if that persists. Also, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said US consumer prices are still "much too high" and that bringing down inflation remains his top priority. In addition, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said inflation is meaningfully above target, expectations are rising, and the Fed should respond to higher real rates by hiking policy.

Crude oil prices gave up a +3% advance on Thursday and finished only slightly higher after Axios reported that the US and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and begin negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. Crude prices initially jumped on Thursday after US forces shot down four Iranian drones fired at a commercial ship and hit a launch site near the Strait of Hormuz. Also, the US Treasury added Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Iran-related sanctions list to prevent Iran from profiting from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz by charging tolls. In addition, Israel stepped up attacks on Lebanon and said its ground forces would move further into the country, potentially complicating US-Iran talks on an interim peace deal.

The markets are discounting a 0% chance of a -25 bp FOMC rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

The generally favorable Q1 earnings season is winding down. As of Thursday, 83% of the 482 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates. Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

Overseas stock markets settled mixed on Thursday. The Euro Stoxx 50 closed down -0.25%. China's Shanghai Composite recovered from a 5-week low and closed up +0.12%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed down -0.47%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) on Thursday closed up +4.5 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield fell -2.8 bp to 4.455%. Jun T-note prices recovered from early losses and climbed to a 2-week high, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 2-week low of 4.432%. T-notes moved higher Thursday on Fed-friendly economic news. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, Apr core capital goods orders unexpectedly declined, Q1 GDP was revised lower, and the Apr core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose as expected. Also, Apr new home sales fell more than expected. T-notes maintained their gains on solid demand for the Treasury’s $44 billion auction of 7-year T-notes that had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52, better than the 10-auction average of 2.50.

T-notes initially moved lower on Thursday after WTI crude oil prices rose more than +3%, which raised inflation expectations. Also, hawkish comments from Fed Governor Lisa Cook, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari undercut T-note prices, as they expressed concern about persistently high inflation.

European government bond yields moved lower on Thursday. The 10-year German Bund yield fell -2.5 bp to 2.962%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell to a 5-week low of 4.791% and finished down -4.4 bp to 4.814%.

The Eurozone May economic sentiment indicator rose +0.3 to 93.5, stronger than expectations of no change at 93.0.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said the impact of the Iran war will take longer to show in the labor market, and the "second round" of the energy shock on the Eurozone will persist for a while.

Swaps are discounting an 89% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on June 11.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks rallied on Thursday to lead the broader market higher. ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) closed up more than +11%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM) closed up more than +4%. Also, Sandisk (SNDK) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed up more than +3%, and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) and Broadcom (AVGO) closed up more than +1%.

Drone-related stocks surged on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration is exploring funding deals with a group of drone companies. Unusual Machines (UMAC) closed up more than +59%, and Red Cat (RCAT) closed up more than +34%. Also, AIRO Group Holdings (AIRO) closed up more than +21%, and AeroVironment (AVAV) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) closed up more than +14%.

Snowflake (SNOW) closed up more than +36% after reporting Q1 revenue of $1.39 billion, better than the consensus of $1.33 billion and raising its 2027 product revenue forecast to $5.84 billion from a previous estimate of $5.66 billion, well above the consensus of $5.68 billion.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed up more than +17% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.74, stronger than the consensus of $1.55, and raising its 2027 adjusted EPS estimate to $6.70 to $7.10 from a previous estimate of $6.50 to $6.90, above the consensus of $6.69.

Agilent (A) closed up more than +16% after raising its full-year revenue forecast to $7.39 billion-$7.49 billion from a previous estimate of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion yuan, above the consensus of $7.39 billion.

Best Buy (BBY) closed up more than +15% after forecasting Q2 comparable sales up +1.00%, stronger than the consensus of down -0.32%.

Hormel Foods (HRL) closed up more than +12% after reporting Q2 adjusted operating margin of 9.9%, stronger than the consensus of 8.9%.

Heico (HEI) closed up more than +11% after reporting Q2 net sales of $1.38 billion, well above the consensus of $1.25 billion.

Cargurus Inc (CARG) closed up more than +4% after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of overweight and a price target of $35.

Photronics (PLAB) closed down more than -36% after forecasting Q3 adjusted EPS of 39 cents to 45 cents, weaker than the consensus of 54 cents.

Symbotic (SYM) closed down more than -9% after Softbank Group is said to sell 5.6 million shares of its holdings of SYM in an unregistered block trade between $51 and $53.63 a share.

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed down more than -6% after announcing that CEO King will step down after five years.

Trade Desk (TTD) closed down more than 5% after Rothschild & Co Redburn reinstated coverage of the stock with a sell recommendation and a price target of $11.

HP Inc. (HPQ) closed down more than -2% after lowering the upper end of its full-year EPS estimate to $2.90-$3.10 from a previous view of $2.90-$3.20, citing rising memory and storage costs.

Earnings Reports(5/29/2026)

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD), Atlantic International Corp (ATLN), Buckle Inc/The (BKE), Critical Metals Corp (CRML), Genesco Inc (GCO), Liberty Live Holdings Inc (LLYVA), Navan Inc (NAVN), Pioneer Bancorp Inc/NY (PBFS), Richtech Robotics Inc (RR), Whitestone REIT (WSR).

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