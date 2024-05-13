News & Insights

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: TPR

May 13, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Tapestry is now the #116 analyst pick, moving up by 24 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Tapestry is showing a gain of 11.8%.

