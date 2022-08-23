S&P 500 Analyst Moves: XOM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is now the #294 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.
This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is showing a gain of 60.2%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
