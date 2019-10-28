Markets
NLSN

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: NLSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is now the #41 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is lower by about 10.8%.

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: NLSN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Analyst Moves: NLSN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular