S&P 500 Analyst Moves: LH

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is now the #32 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is lower by about 28.7%.

