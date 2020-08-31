Markets
CTXS

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: CTXS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Citrix Systems is now the #285 analyst pick, moving up by 14 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 30.0%.

