S&P: Ethiopia's conflict could risk economic stability; bonds slip

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings warned on Friday that the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region could heighten existing pandemic-induced economic pressures and - if drawn out - could hit the country's fiscal balance and FX reserves.

Ethiopia's federal government has mobilised troops from around the country and is sending them to Tigray, after two days of clashes between government forces and a powerful ethnic faction that led the country's ruling coalition for decades.

"COVID-19 has already hit the economy hard and our outlook on the ratings is negative, which reflects the risks that higher-than-expected external and fiscal imbalances could increase fiscal leverage and weaken the country's external position," S&P said in a note.

"The conflict, if protracted, and heightened social tensions, could become an additional setback, compounding downside risks."

Ethiopia's dollar-denominated sovereign bond XS1151974877=TE weakened 0.6 cents in the dollar on Friday and have lost some 3.4 cents since the conflict escalated over the past three days.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

