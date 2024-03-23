News & Insights

Soyuz craft launches en route to International Space Station, 2 days after glitch

Credit: REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

March 23, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds crew names, context

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian and an American en route to the International Space Station (ISS) was launched on Saturday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, live footage showed.

The original planned launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source.

The Soyuz, carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya and American Tracy Dyson, is due to dock with the ISS at 1510 GMT on Monday.

Space is one of the last remaining areas where the United States and Russia continue to collaborate despite the dire state of their relations as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

Novitsky and Vasilevskaya will return to Earth on April 6 with Loral O'Hara, a U.S. astronaut currently aboard the orbital station.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Mark Potter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

