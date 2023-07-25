Soymeal Futures Pushing Onward

A mostly weaker Tuesday session to follow the gains starting the week has both soybeans and soy oil in the red. Soymeal futures are the outlier, extending their gains by $2.70 to $4.50 through midday. Beans are backing off by 4 1/2 to 8 1/2 cents. Soybean Oil futures are down by 10 to 34 points at midday.

With the Corridor closed, traders are again examining substitution trade for the restricted supply. Ukraine’s full year sunflower oil exports are forecast to reach 4.75 mmt for the 2023/24 MY. This represents 38% of the global sunflower oil trade, but is slightly less than 5% of the total vegetable oil trade.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 70% of beans blooming as of 7/23. That was up from 56% last week and compares to 66% on average. NASS data had 35% of the crop setting pods, 4ppts ahead of average. Soybean conditions were shown at 4-10-32-46-8% in the report, for a Brugler500 score of 344. That was 2 points lower on the week, noting a 4ppt drop in VP, a 1ppt lower G and 3% point increase for fair. By state, MN, MO, NC, ND, and TN all dropped by double digits on their Brugler500 scores from last week.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 283,378 MT of soybeans were shipped for the week that ended 7/20. That was up from 160k MT last week but was below the 403k MT from the same week last year. Germany was the week’s top destination. USDA reported the full year bean export total at 50.177 MMT, compared to 53.09 MMT last year.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $15.11, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $14.86 3/8, down 11 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.45 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $14.15, down 9 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.