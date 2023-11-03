Soybeans Working on 15c Rally for the Week

Overnight soy action has the board higher into Friday; with 5 to 7 cent gains in beans, 50c-$1.20 stronger meal, and 60 point higher soy oil. Soybean futures bounced by double digits on Thursday, with November closing above the $13 mark. January remains at a 24 cent carry, though the Nov/Nov spread widened to a 26c inverse on the day. Soymeal futures dropped on the day, closing $0.40 to $4.10 in the red across the front months. Soybean Oil futures ended up by 42 to 68 points with both the Dec and Jan contracts back above the 50 cents/lb mark. Front month BO futures hit the lowest price since June 6, a mark near 78% of the way back down to the contract low.

Delivery notices against November soybeans slowed a bit, to 175 contracts spread among 5 issuers and 7 stoppers. Marex was on both sides. Deliveries are up to current date buyers.

USDA reported 1.01 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was a 27% drop from the week prior, but was inline with expectations. The 1.99 MMT of weekly shipments brought the season total to 9.863 MMT, compared to 9.82 MMT last year.

The FAS data showed soymeal export sales were 86k MT and soy oil bookings were 1,900 MT for the week that ended 10/26. Those were both below or at the low end of the expected range going in.

Brazilian soybean exports totaled 5.53 MMT in October, a record for the month as the overhang of last year’s record crop continues to be shipped (and to depress US shipments because the customers don’t need them yet).

Chinese Ag Ministry data showed 77.8 MMT of soybeans have been brought in through 2023, 14.4% more than the same time in 2022. They forecast a yearly total of 105 MMT, which would be up 15% from last year’s imports.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.04, up 12 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.64 5/8, up 15 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.28 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42, up 13 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.