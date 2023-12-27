Soybeans Wobbling Back through Wednesday

After a strong finish for the first trade day of the week, beans are backing off with 4 ¼ to 8 cent losses through the Wednesday session. Soymeal futures are working $2.20 to $5.20 in the red. Soy oil futures are firming up with 39 to 47 point gains, again counter to the beans and meal.

China continues to make steps toward adopting GMO corn and soybeans. In a recent announcement the Ministry of Ag and Rural Affairs listed 26 seed companies that may produce and sell seeds in China. Note: all 26 listed companies are Chinese domestic.

Brazilian farmers in Mato Grosso began harvesting soybeans with the earliest date on record, as 1% of the state (~300k acres) was harvested as of 12/27. Some farmers in Mato Grosso are still planting (/replanting) soybeans, as the government relaxed the soybean rust preventative restrictions earlier this year.

Abiove adjusted their outlook on Brazil’s soy situation, including a 1.6 MMT production cut to 160.3 MMT (USDA @ 161). Bean exports were trimmed by 900k MT to 99.3 MMT (USDA @ 99.5), though crush was left alone at 54.5 MMT. Meal and oil production were 41.7 MMT and 11 MMT, compared to the WAOB’s Dec forecast of 43.2 MMT and 10.7 MMT respectively.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.07 MMT (39.3 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That set the season’s total at 22.252 MMT (817 mbu), which is 18.5% behind last year’s pace and 15.3% below the 5-yr average.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.08, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.56 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.13, down 6 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.22 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.