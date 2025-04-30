Soybeans Weaker on Tuesday

The soybean market closed with Tuesday losses of 9 to 11 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 10 1/2 cents at $9.95 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 70 cents to $3.50/ton, with Soy Oil futures were back down 94 to 113 points.
A private export sale of 110,000 MT of soybeans to unknown for 2024/25 were announced by the USDA this morning.
The US soybean crop was listed at 18% planted as of Sunday, ahead of the 5-year average pace of 12%. The only of the 18 states USDA reports on to be lagging normal was KY, with the rest at or above the average planting pace.
Argentina’s ag ministry estimates producer soybean sales are the slowest in 11 years, as producers are hold onto the crop due to uncertainty over the country’s currency exchange rate and a slower harvest.
May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.41, down 11 cents,
Nearby Cash was $9.95 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.52 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash was $9.64 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
