Soybeans Weaker to Start Thursday

The soybean market is weaker to kick off Thursday trade, with losses of 3 to 5 cents so far. Beans faced weakness on Wednesday, as contracts were down 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest showed new selling interest, up 13,228 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 4 1/4 cents at $9.46 1/4. Soymeal futures closed Wednesday with front month losses of $1.50/ton, as Soy Oil futures were down 18 points on the day.

USDA’s Export Sales report will be released shortly and is estimated to total 0.4 to 0.9 MMT for 2024/25 soybean sales in the week of March 13. New crop sales are pegged at 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal is expected to total 140,000 to 470,000 MT, with bean oil at 15,000 to 60,000 MT.

Commodity Bulletin:

Abiove estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 170.9 MMT, which is down 0.8 MMT from their previous estimate.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.08 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.46 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.21 1/2, down 5 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.10, down 5 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.46 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

