News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Weaker on Monday

February 24, 2025 — 10:54 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with 8 to 11 cent losses on Monday. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is 10 ½ cents lower at $9.70 1/4. Soymeal futures closed are down $2.30/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures back down 91 points.

Weekly Export Inspections data tallied soybean shipments at 858,679 MT (31.55 mbu) in the week that ended on February 20. That was down 19% from the same week last year but back up 18.2% from the week prior. China was the largest destination of 480,164 MT, with 132,745 MT headed to Mexico. Marketing year soybean shipments are now 36.876 MMT (1.354 mbu), an increase of 11.3% from the same week last year. 

Soybean specs continued to peel back from their net long position in the week ending on February 18, down 11,949 contracts. That took the net long to just 16,526 contracts of futures and options. 

Ahead of the USDA Outlook Forum this week, a Bloomberg survey of analysts expect to see a total of 84.4 million soybean planted acres. That would be down 2.7 million from last year’s total as all surveyed expect to see lower totals (83.1-86.5 million acres).

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 39% harvested and just 1 percentage point back of the same harvest pace last year. They also trimmed back the country’s soybean production estimate by 2.8 MMT to 168.2 MMT.

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.28 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.70 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.47 1/4, down 10 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.51 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.88 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.