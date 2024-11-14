Soybeans Weaker at Midday as Product Pressure Persists

Soybeans are trading with contracts down fractionally to 2 cents. They were felling pressure from the products on Tuesday, as contracts were down 8 ¼ to 13 ¾ cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 3 cents at $9.55. Soymeal futures are down $1.80/ton. Soy Oil futures continue to head lower, with losses of 100 points.

Lee Zeldin, President-elect Trump’s pick for EPA head has a history of being less friendly towards RFS policy, which has likely been a pressure point for bean oil this week.

Tuesday afternoon’s Crop Progress report indicated the US soybean crop at 96% complete by Sunday, above the 91% average pace for that date. This was the final national update on beans for the growing season.

China’s COFCO expects Chinese imports during the 2024/25 marketing year to drop 9.5% to 98.8 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.03, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.55, down 3 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.07 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.30 1/4, down 5 cents,

