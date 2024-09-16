Soybeans Unchanged on Monday Morning

Soybeans are showing very little movement on Monday morning, with the nearby contracts unchanged so far from Friday’s close. They couldn’t manage to hold the early morning strength on Friday, with futures closing 1 ¾ to 5 cents lower across the board. November closed out the week with just a 1 ¼ cent gain. Pressure came from the product values on Friday. Front month Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to $1.10/ton, with back months steady to $1.20 higher. Soy Oil futures were down 63 to 84 points on the day.

NOPA crush data will be released on Monday, with the trade expecting to see August crush at 171.325 million bushels.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report indicated a total of 23,495 contracts were covered of the large managed money net short position. That was at 130,601 contracts as of 9/10, the lowest since late June. Commercials were trimming their net long position by 17,221 contracts at 44,811 contracts by Tuesday.

Thursday’s Export Sales Report showed new crop soybean export commitments at 14.244 MMT, which is the lowest start to the marketing year since 2019/20 and down 14% from a year ago. It is just 31% of the current USDA export projection, back of the 39% average sales pace.

Nearby Cash was $9.44 5/8, down 5 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.06 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.39, down 5 cents, currently unch

New Crop Cash was $9.44 5/8, down 5 cents,

