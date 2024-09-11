Soybeans Turnaround for Midday Gains

Soybeans were pressured early on during the Wednesday session, but contracts are pulling out midday gains of 6 to 8 cents. Soymeal futures are helping, with October up $3.20/ton. Soy Oil futures are posting losses of 26 points in October. The CBoT showed 54 deliveries against September soybeans overnight, with 18 soybean meal deliveries, and 0 for bean oil.

Thursday’s WASDE on report is expected to show US old crop carryout projections with a slight drop, as a Bloomberg average of analysts’ is at 343 mbu. New crop stocks are expected to be raised with the increase of projection, by 8 mbu to 568 mbu. The world ending stocks projection for the 2024/25 crop is pegged at 134 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month if realized.

Sep 24 Soybeans are at $9.78 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.41 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.04, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.37 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.41 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

