Soybeans Trying to Hold Steady

Soybean futures are showing fractional to 3 ½ cent gains in the front months, with new crop November down 1 ½ at midday. Soymeal is 40 cents to $1.70 higher. Soybean Oil is up 103 to 150 points on the day. USDA quoted the B100 cash price at $5.66 in MN and $5.72 in IL for the week.

Chinese Dalian Soybean Prices rose a net 32 cents/bu this week to ~$18/bu.

Egypt’s GASC issued an international tender seeking veg oils, specifically sunflower oil and soy oil, for late Aug early Sep delivery.

Abiove estimates the ’23 Brazilian soy crop at 156.5 MMT, a slight increase from their June forecast.

The July outlook from IGC tightened global 23/24 soybean production by 2 MMT, noting the lost U.S. acreage reported on June 30. At 400 MMT, IGC still has a record world production figure dialed in. Projected soybean ending stocks were also trimmed by 2 MMT to 63 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.98 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $14.77 5/8, up 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.27 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $14.03 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

