Soybeans Trying Pull off Lows on Monday

Soybeans are just fractionally lower at Monday’s midday, as futures try to climb off early overnight weakness. The product values are trying to help the bulls out, as front month Soymeal futures are up $3.20 to $4.30/ton. Soybean Oil futures are rallying 39 to 87 points higher at midday.

Export Inspections data released this morning showed soybean shipments at 1.44 MMT (53 mbu) in the week that closed out on November 23. That was a drop of 11.5% from the week prior and down 35.3% vs. the same week in 2022. Of that total, more than half (872,099 MT) was headed to China, with 132,782 MT headed to Germany. Soybean export inspections this marketing year have totaled 17.45 MMT (641.3 mbu), a decline of 10.9% from last year.

AgRural shows the Brazilian crop at 74% planted as of last Sunday, which now is behind last year’s pace by 13% and is the slowest pace for this week since the 15/16 crop year. Safras & Mercado cut their Brazilian soybean production estimate by 1.87 MMT from their previous number to 161.38 MMT. IBGE put Brazil’s 2024 soybean crop at 149 MMT.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.30 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $12.71 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.48 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.62, unch,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.