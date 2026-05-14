Soybeans Trading with Wednesday Gains Ahead of Trump/Xi Visit

Soybeans are posting with 4 to 7 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents at $11.67. Soymeal futures are up $6.10 to $8.10, with Soy Oil futures 48 points lower in the July contract.

President Trump landed in Beijing this morning as he is expected to meet with China’s President Xi over the next couple days, with trade likely at the top of the lists for topics of conversation. They are expected to meet 10 AM local time, or 9:00 pm CDT this evening.

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USDA’s WASDE report from Tuesday showed old crop US carryout down 10 mbu to 340 mbu. New crop data came in below the 366 trade estimate with the US ending stocks tally at 310 mbu.

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday, as analysts are looking for 2025/26 sales at 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with new crop business in a range of 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal is seen at 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 2,000 to net sale of 12,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $12.32 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.67, up 6 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $12.27 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $12.07, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.50 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

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