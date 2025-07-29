Stocks

Soybeans Trading with Tuesday Morning Losses as Ratings Improve

July 29, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses early on Tuesday morning. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 9 to 10 cents. Preliminary open interest suggested longs exiting the market, dropping 26,541 contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price was down 10 1/2 cents at $9.59 1/4. Soymeal futures were fading lower on Monday, with contracts $1.60 to $2.90. Soy Oil was 1 to 27 points higher on the day.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report from USDA showed a total of 76% of the US bean crop blooming, with 41% setting pods. Condition ratings were back up 2% to 70% in good/excellent categories, as the Brugler500 improved 5 points to 378.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 409,714 (15.05 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 7/24. That is up 8.7% from last week and 0.3% above the same week in 2024. Egypt was the top destination of 154,434 MT, with 75,603 MT headed to Netherlands and 72,432 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are now at 47.2 MMT (1.734 bbu), which is 10.4% above the same period last year. 

Aug 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.88 3/4, down 10 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.55, down 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.92 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.11 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.59 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.