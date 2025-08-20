Soybeans Trading with Tuesday Losses

Soybean futures are showing 9 to 10 ½ cent losses across most contracts at the midday portion of the Tuesday session. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $9.75 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $2.70, with Soy Oil futures back down 156 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 228,606 MT of soybeans to Mexico this morning, all for 2025/26.

Crop Progress data from NASS Monday afternoon showed 95% of the US bean crop blooming by Sunday, with 82% setting pods, both even with normal. Soybean conditions were steady at 68% gd/ex, though the Brugler500 index was down another point to 373.

The annual ProFarmer Crop Tour got kicked off on Monday, with the first legs in Ohio and South Dakota. Ohio pod counts averaged 1,287.28, which was 4.66% above last year and 6.84% larger than the 3-year average. Pod counts in South Dakota were up 15.84% from a year ago at 1,188.45, which was also 22.51% above the 3-year average.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total at 8.9 MMT for August, which is above the 8.8 MMT total from last week’s numbers.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.10 3/4, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.65 1/2, down 10 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.31, down 10 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.50 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.56 1/2, down 10 cents,

