Soybeans Trading Mostly Higher this Morning

Soy futures are trading with pre-report strength so far. Currently the beans are up by 4 to 5 cents, though the Sep contract remains weaker as the inverse to Nov tightens. The soy market was mixed on Thursday. Beans were mostly stronger with gains of as much as 10 1/4 cents for the day, though August and September were in the red for the settle. Soymeal closed up by $2 to $3.30 on Thursday. The Soybean Oil market finished the session within 10 points of UNCH.

AM August beans are down by 58 3/4 cents to just 2 3/4 cent premium to Sep, though OI was only 182 contracts. There were zero delivery notices vs. August soybeans, meal or bean oil overnight. The oldest meal long was bought June 21 and is still waiting for a seller to give them the meal or ante up to get out of the position.

Survey respondents expect USDA will trim the national average soybean yield 6/10ths of a bushel per acre to 51.4 bpa. The average trade estimate has production tightening by 47.8 mbu to 4.252. Old crop stocks are expected to fall 3.1 mbu as well, leaving new crop carryout near 262.8 mbu on average. Pre-report estimates for global stocks range 118 to 123.5 MMT, with a 700k MT tighter outlook expected on average.

Brazil’s CONAB raised soybean production by 37 MT to 154.6 MMT. USDA is currently using 156 MMT. Rosario Grains Exchange released their preliminary estimates for Argentina’s 23/24 bean production at 48 MMT (1.764 bbu) – up from 20 MMT (735 mbu) this year.

FAS reported soybean sales were 406.6k MT for old crop - well above the 5-week average, same week last year, and the expected range. New crop business came in at 1.096 MMT, near the top end of estimates. China was the top buyer for new crop beans, with 753k MT and only 266k MT previously announced for the week. China holds 3.752 MMT on the books, compared to 8.868 MMT last year. The 23/24 commitments to all destinations remain 42% behind last year’s volume with 9.19 MMT.

The weekly update showed soymeal bookings were 144k MT for old crop delivery and 286k MT for 23/24. Old crop meal sales were inline with estimates, and NMY bookings were at the top end of the expected range. Total exports reached 10.657 MMT as of 8/3.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.52, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.19 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.18 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.28 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

