Soybeans Trading a Dime Higher at Midday

Front month soybean futures are currently 7 to 10 3/4 cents higher for Friday. Prices have backed off earlier session highs by ~10c. Midday Soymeal futures are down $0.70 to $6.20/ton. Soybean Oil prices are rallying triple digits on the board. USDA reported the cash B100 price at $5.72-$5.73 this week, UNCH from the week prior.

The weekly Export Sales report showed old crop bookings were 90,595 MT for the week that ended 7/27. New crop purchases were 2.6 MMT for the week, but included 1.67 MMT of previously announced sales. The forward book now sits at 8.09 MMT, but is still 51% of last year’s pace and is the lowest since this time 2020 (3rd lightest volume in the past decade).

Wire sources suggest Brazilian ports are transitioning from soybean loads to corn loads as the 2nd crop corn harvest expands and creates significant volumes that need to move.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.39 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.40 1/1, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.88 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.36, up 10 3/4 cents,

