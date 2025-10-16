Stocks

Soybeans Ticking Higher on Thursday Morning

October 16, 2025 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are up 3 to 4 cents across the nearbys on Thursday AM trade. Futures were back and forth on Wednesday, with contracts steady to fractionally higher at the close. Preliminary open interest was down 10,590 contracts on Wednesday, mostly in the November, dropping 18,472 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1/4 cent higher at $9.32 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.10 to $1.60 at the close, with Soy Oil 23 to 28 points higher in the nearbys

NOPA data from Wednesday morning showed 197.86 million bushels of soybeans crushed during September, well above the 186.34 mbu estimate. That was a 4.24% increase from August and 11.59% larger than last year’s September record. Soybean oil stocks were 0.17% below the end of August at 1.24 billion lbs, which was also 16.6% above last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data will not be published on the holiday delayed Friday release due to the government shutdown. Still, traders were looking for between 0.4 and 1.4 MMT in soybean sales in the week of October 9. Bean meal sales were seen at 150,000-400,000 MT, with soy oil in between 5,000 and 30,000 MT. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.06 1/2, unch, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.32 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.24 1/4, unch, currently up 4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.39 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.