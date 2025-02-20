Soybeans Taking Back Wednesday Losses Early on Thursday

News & Insights

February 20, 2025

Soybeans are trying to claw back most of the Wednesday weakness, with contracts up 4 to 7 cents. The soybean market fell lower on Wednesday, down 6 to 8 cents at the close. Preliminary open interest was down 12,145 contracts, with a bulk of that due to the March exodus, down 25,325 contracts. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 6 1/4 cents at $9.71 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 40 cents to $1/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back down 70 to 100 points. 

The average November soybean futures close so far this month, which is used to determine the base crop insurance price has been $10.57. Last year was $11.55. 

Export Sales data will be pushed back to a Friday morning release.

Brazil’s AgroConsult trimmed back their estimate for the country’s soybean crop by 1.1 MMT to 172.4 MMT. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.31 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.71 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.87 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

