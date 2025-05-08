Stocks

Soybeans Struggling to Maintain Wednesday Gains

May 08, 2025 — 12:55 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The soybean market is showing firm to 4 cent higher trade so far on Wednesday’s midday. Cash Bean price is steady $9.89 3/4. Soymeal futures were steady to down $2.60/ton, with Soy Oil futures down another 3 to 39 points. There were 2 deliveries for May soybeans overnight, with none issued for meal and oil.

Later on Tuesday, China and the US agreed to a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. The meeting will take place between Treasury Secretary Bessent and USTR Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks are expected to center on reducing export controls and broader tariffs.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Ahead of the Monday WASDE release, analysts surveyed by Reuters are looking for the World Ag Outlook Board to take the US soybean yield to 52.5 bpa. Production is seen as totaling 4.338 billion bushels.

Brazil’s soybean area is expected to rise by ~500,000 hectares (1.24 million acres) in 2025/26 according to estimates from AgroConsult.

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.35 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.89 3/4, unch,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.41, down 1/4 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.23, up 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.60 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.