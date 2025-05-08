Soybeans Stronger to Start Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 7 cent strength so far on Thursday. The soybean market closed the Wednesday session with mixed trade as front months were down 2 to 5 cents and new crop 2 to 4 cents higher. Preliminary open interest was up 15,161 contracts on Wednesday. There were 3 deliveries issued against May soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was down 1 ¾ cents to $9.87. Soymeal futures were up $1.90 to $2.80/ton, with Soy Oil futures down another 64 to 103 points. There were no meal deliveries issued on Wednesday, with 20 deliveries against May bean oil.

Analysts are looking for a total of 200,000 to 500,000 MT of soybean export bookings in the week ending on May 1. New crop sales are estimated to total 0-150,000 MT. The report will be released shortly. Meal sales are expected to come in between 200,000 to 400,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 5,000 and sales of 20,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Ahead of the Monday WASDE release, analysts surveyed by Reuters are looking for the World Ag Outlook Board to take the US soybean yield to 52.5 bpa. Production is seen as totaling 4.338 billion bushels.

Brazil’s trade ministry data showed a total of 15.271 MMT of soybeans exported during April. That was a 4.03% increase from last month and a 3.97% hike from the same period last year. ANEC estimates the May export total to total 12.6 MMT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.30 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $9.87, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.39 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 7 ½ cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.22, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.59 1/1, up 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.