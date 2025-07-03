Soybeans Strength Continuing on Thursday AM

Soybeans are pushing the gains further into the Thursday morning session, with contracts up 7 to 11 cents. Futures were in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts up 20 to 26 cents on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 1,808 contracts on Tuesday. There were no deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 23 3/4 cents at $10.12 1/2. Soymeal futures were $2.90 to $4.10 higher on the day, as Soy Oil was up 110 to 140 points. Another 512 contracts were issued for delivery overnight for July bean meal, with 18 for July bean oil.

Today will be the last trade day of the week due to Independence Day on Friday. The government will also be closed.

Ahead of Thursday morning’s Export Sales report, analysts surveyed by Reuters are looking for between 300,000 and 700,000 MT of old crop beans booked in the week of June 26. New crop sales are expected to total between 0 and 300,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to total 100,000 to 650,000 MT, with bean oil bookings in a range of net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 26,000 MT.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, stating the country is charging no tariffs on US goods. Nearly 5.7% of all US soybean meal export commitments for 2024/25 have been for Vietnam, with 2% of all bean commitments to the country.

The 7-day QPF from NOAA shows rains up to 1.5 inches in parts of NE, IA, MN, WI, and the Dakotas. The ECB is showing expectations for lighter totals.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.50 1/2, up 25 3/4 cents, currently up 11 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.12 1/2, up 23 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.53 1/2, up 23 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.48, up 20 3/4 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.00, up 21 cents,

