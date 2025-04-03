Soybeans Still Weaker on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with midday weakness on Wednesday, as contract are down 2 to 6 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 6 1/4 cents at $9.72 ¾. Soymeal futures are down$4.50/ton, with Soy Oil futures up another 79 points so far on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 135,000 MT of soybean meal for 2024/25 shipment to the Philippines this morning.

Commodity Bulletin:

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for 250,000-800,000 MT in old crop soybean sales during the week of March 27. Sales for new crop are seen in the range of 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to be between 100,000-300,000 MT, with 5,000-40,000 MT for soy oil.

The monthly Fat & Oils from Tuesday afternoon, showed 189.01 mbu of soybeans crushed during February. That was slightly ahead of analysts estimates, down 2.28% from last year’s 29-day Feb total and 11.07% below January. Bean oil stocks were tallied at 1.924 billion lbs.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.29, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.72 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.44 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.36 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.74 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

