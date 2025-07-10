Soybeans Still Feeling Pressure on Wednesday

Soybeans are posting 5 to 8 cent losses across the nearby contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 8 cents at $9.73. Soymeal futures were down $1.20/ton, as Soy Oil is 56 to 73 points. Another 139 deliveries were issued against July meal futures overnight, taking the total to 4,047 for the month.

Ahead of the Friday USDA reports, analysts are expecting to see the a 10 mbu increase in the old crop bean stocks to 360 mbu. As for new crop, the Bloomberg survey showed traders looking for a 7 mbu reduction to output on the slight drop in acres to 4.333 bbu. Ending stocks for 2025/26 are estimated at 302 mbu, a 7 mbu increase vs. June.

The Central Corn Belt is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain this week, with the western half of the Plains and parts of the ECB seeing lighter/spottier totals.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.18 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.73, down 8 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.13 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.10 1/2, down 7 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.62 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

