Soybeans Steady Ahead of USDA Report

Soybeans are trading near unchanged so far on Tuesday morning. The bean market spent most of Monday in the red, but came back to close steady, with most contracts unchanged at the final bell. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was unch cent at $9.88 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.20/ton, with Soy Oil futures 23 points lower.

Weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed a total of 1.104 MMT (40.57 mbu) of soybean shipped in the week ending on February 6. That was a 3.2% drop from the week prior and 17.8% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 554,661 MT, with 159,855 MT headed to Egypt and 68,656 MT destined for Germany.

The monthly WASDE report will be released later this morning, with traders surveyed by Reuters calling for a 6 mbu reduction to ending stocks at 374 mbu. South American estimates are split, with Brazil expected to be up 0.64 to 169.64 MMT and Argentina down 1.51 MMT to 50.49 MMT. World stocks of beans are projected to be down 0.58 MMT to 127.79 MMT.

Brazil’s Trade Ministry pegs the January soybean export total at 1.072 MMT. That is down 62.43% from last year and a 46.5% drop from the December total. AgRural estimated the country’s soybean harvest at 15% complete, which lags the 23% pace from this early last year.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.49 1/2, unch, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.88 3/4, up 0 cent,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.65 1/2, unch, , currently unch

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.57 1/2, unch, , currently down ¼ cent

New Crop Cash was $9.93 1/4, down 0 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.